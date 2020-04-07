Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Mostly clear and windy. Low 38F. W winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 38F. W winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.