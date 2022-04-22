...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431,
433, 435, 436, AND 437...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 430, 431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 433, 435, 436 AND
437 covering much of the Nebraska Panhandle and portions of
southeast Wyoming.
* WIND...South to southwest 25 to 35 mph sustained with gusts of
40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Pete Buttigieg is the U.S. secretary of transportation, the website of which this photo was captured via screenshot on April 2, 2022.
CHEYENNE – Wyoming could get as much as $42.2 million over five years from the federal government to cut transportation-related carbon dioxide emissions, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Thursday.
This is part of a new $6.4 billion program for states and localities. The initiative is called the Carbon Reduction Program, which was created under last year's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The Carbon Reduction Program is meant to "help states develop state carbon reduction strategies and address the climate crisis," FWA said in a news release. "States can use the funds in CRP to expand transportation options for American families that can help save them save money on gas."
Under the program, Wyoming will get $8.1 million in fiscal year 2022, with additional money available over five years. This is meant to help "reduce transportation emissions through the development of state carbon reduction strategies and by funding projects designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from on-road highway sources," according to FWA.
“As the sector generating the most carbon emissions in the U.S. economy, transportation must play a leading role in solving the climate crisis,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in the announcement. He noted that President Joe Biden wants to cut emissions in half by 2030.
The Carbon Reduction Program will fund "a wide range of projects," FWA said. This ranges "from installing infrastructure to support the electrification of freight vehicles or personal cars, to constructing Bus Rapid Transit corridors, to facilitating micro-mobility and biking."
For a list of how much money each U.S. state stands to get, see FWA's website. A new memo with further details also is online.