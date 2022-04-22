Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg is the U.S. secretary of transportation, the website of which this photo was captured via screenshot on April 2, 2022.

CHEYENNE – Wyoming could get as much as $42.2 million over five years from the federal government to cut transportation-related carbon dioxide emissions, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Thursday.

This is part of a new $6.4 billion program for states and localities. The initiative is called the Carbon Reduction Program, which was created under last year's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Carbon Reduction Program is meant to "help states develop state carbon reduction strategies and address the climate crisis," FWA said in a news release. "States can use the funds in CRP to expand transportation options for American families that can help save them save money on gas."

Under the program, Wyoming will get $8.1 million in fiscal year 2022, with additional money available over five years. This is meant to help "reduce transportation emissions through the development of state carbon reduction strategies and by funding projects designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from on-road highway sources," according to FWA.

“As the sector generating the most carbon emissions in the U.S. economy, transportation must play a leading role in solving the climate crisis,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in the announcement. He noted that President Joe Biden wants to cut emissions in half by 2030.

The Carbon Reduction Program will fund "a wide range of projects," FWA said. This ranges "from installing infrastructure to support the electrification of freight vehicles or personal cars, to constructing Bus Rapid Transit corridors, to facilitating micro-mobility and biking."

For a list of how much money each U.S. state stands to get, see FWA's website. A new memo with further details also is online.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus