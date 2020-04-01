CHEYENNE – Today, April 1, is national Census Day, when every household in the country will have received an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census.
Either online, by phone or by mail, each household is required to submit their information to the Census Bureau under federal law.
Each year, the government distributes around $675 billion in federal funds for health, education, housing and infrastructure programs in the U.S., and how much money each state receives is based on census data. The numbers are used by the government to determine each state’s representation in Congress, by cities to plan for growth, and by businesses and nonprofits looking to relocate.
For each person counted in a given municipality in Wyoming, the government distributes $705 each year from tax revenue. Over the course of a decade – when the next census will be conducted – a lot of money could be left on the table if a significant number of residents don’t respond.
While the national average participation in the census rose from 2000 to 2010, Wyoming’s participation dropped from 75% to 69%.
The quickest way to ensure your census gets filled out is to do it online at my2020census.gov. You can complete the online form in minutes by using the Census ID listed on the letter sent to you by the Census Bureau. If you don’t have a Census ID, you can still participate online by answering a couple extra questions to verify your address and identity.
You can also call 844-330-2020 to ask questions or complete your census over the phone. However, some residents face longer wait times over the phone.
Currently, there is an operational census pause through at least mid-April due to COVID-19, but the census questionnaire is still live now. More than a quarter of households in the state have already responded to the census, according to a news release.