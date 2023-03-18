20211021-news-covidupdate-rg-05.JPG

A Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department worker gives a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccine clinic in 2021. New data from the Wyoming Department of Health showed a decline in deaths from the virus in 2022.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle file photo

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — Fewer people died in Wyoming in 2022, but COVID-19 remained among the leading causes of death, new data shows.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus