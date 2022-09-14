The Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy Facebook page shared this photo on Sept. 9, 2020, with the caption: “Cadets have been busy and focused on completing classes and setting up a plan for their futures. Recently, they virtually met with military recruiters and Job Corps representatives to explore just a couple of the options they have once they graduate from WCCA. It’s great seeing the cadets show their Courage to Change!”
CHEYENNE – A type of military academy affiliated with the government is drastically scaling back operations, according to a stakeholder and an announcement from the Wyoming Military Department.
The latter cited a shortage of staff, something employers throughout the state and country have been facing. The Wyoming National Guard has also warned of such issues.
According to a two-page news release emailed Wednesday evening in response to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's inquiries, the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy "will shut down for an indefinite amount of time based on the inability to recruit and retain staff." The release said "shutdown procedures are underway."
The teenage attendees of the academy, who are called cadets, are going back home, according to the government and to a parent of someone who has been a student. All of the youth will be returning home by Oct. 1, the military department said.
The Wyoming Military Department, which said it has oversight of academy, "has dedicated administrative staff, as well as Wyoming National Guard members on state active duty, to make up for staffing shortages, particularly in the cadet care and management section." Since July, when the current class of attendees began, "continued staff attrition" led "to an inability to maintain the 24/7 residential program," the announcement said.
"The critical staffing shortage" is considered "to be unsustainable for the long term," it added.
“We understand the hardship this places on families and cadets, but we simply cannot sustain our current program given our staffing issues,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, the adjutant general of the Wyoming National Guard, in the prepared statement. "We are committed to helping the cadets achieve their educational and individual goals, and will work with them to find alternate means to meet them."
Representatives of the Wyoming Military Department and of the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy have not provided additional details to the WTE beyond the news release.
This online report will be updated with further details.