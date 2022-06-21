CHEYENNE – State and local efforts to attract more cryptocurrency and technology companies to the region, and to get them the electricity and other resources they need, have advanced.
Late Tuesday afternoon, the local power utility announced a long anticipated power contract to deliver the equivalent of about 1/5th of the energy that the entire city uses on average. Some new jobs and other economic development may come along with this.
Black Hills Energy said a crypto mining company recently entered into a five-year service agreement involving up to 45 megawatts with an option to expand to as much as 75 MW. By year's end, this facility (which presumably will use a large amount of computing power to virtually create new currency) "will represent one of the largest bitcoin mining operations in the region," according to the utility.
The new blockchain interruptible service agreement is with MineOne, a spokesperson for Black Hills Energy, which also is known as Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Co., wrote in an email Tuesday night to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "MineOne, the general partner, is a New York based crypto mining company. There will be additional limited partners." The spokesperson said the local operations will be developed and run by BCB Cheyenne, also called BISON Blockchain, a Wyoming-based company.
"As part of operating the mine BISON expects 20 new permanent jobs to be created in Cheyenne," Black Hills Energy's Laurie Farkas wrote to the WTE.
"BISON has expressed a desire to provide learning sessions and facility tours to help educate various stakeholders and the public about the benefits of blockchain," Farkas continued. "They are interested in partnering with state universities to provide scholarships for students interested in blockchain technologies." Blockchain is the underlying technology concept for virtual currency, in which a widely distributed electronic ledger of sorts keeps track of transactions.
The tech company's initial operations will be at the North Range Business Park. The local economic development organization, Cheyenne LEADS, is also involved.
“This first application of an innovative blockchain energy rate is a ‘win-win’ for our city, our state and the region,” said Betsey Hale, CEO of Cheyenne LEADS. “With our energy partner Black Hills Energy, we are strengthening and thoughtfully growing our local economy by attracting exciting new businesses and well-paying jobs.”
This news report may be updated Wednesday as more information becomes available. The WTE has attempted to reach out to the tech entities involved.