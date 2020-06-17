CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $123,630 to 24 projects around the state at its recent grant review meeting, according to a news release.
Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, from historic preservation and facility infrastructure, museum kiosks and conservation projects, community festivals celebrating diverse cultures, online art exhibitions, music festivals and young artist competitions, oral histories, public art and art education. Below is a list of awards:
Albany County
• Laramie Community Foundation, Touchstone Laramie 2020 Online Exhibition and Sale, $2,560
• Laramie Main Street Alliance, Wyo Theater Façade Pre-Development, $6,500
• Wyoming Public Media, Wind River Reservation Reporter, $6,000
• Wyoming Singer-Songwriters, Competition Years 2-3 Compilation Album, $3,000
Carbon County
• City of Rawlins, Latino Heritage Celebration Event, $2,000
• Old Pen Joint Powers Board, Finishing and Furnishing the Exhibit Space in the Historic Guard Quarters, $5,000
• The Rawlins Lodge No. 4, I.O.O.F., Electrical System Rehab for the Rawlins Odd Fellow Lodge, $12,000
Fremont County
• Lander Art Center, 2020 Art of Home Exhibition, $2,400
• Lander Community Foundation, Lander Bike Racks for Beauty, $4,000
• Wyoming PBS Foundation, Home From School: Children of Carlisle Post Production, $8,000
Hot Springs County
• Wyoming Dinosaur Center, Interactive Display Project, $8,000
Laramie County
• Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, Arts Education Program, $3,300
• Downtown Development Authority, History Under Foot, $6,745
• Wyoming State Museum, Wyoming First Battalion, Spanish American War flag conservation, $7,465
Natrona County
• Casper Artist’s Guild/ART 321, Basement Expansion: Workshop, Conference and Co-Creating Space, $7,000
• Stage III Community Theatre, Backstage/Greenroom Remodel, $5,000
• Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, Young Artists Competition, $5,000
Park County
• City of Cody, Concerts in the Park 2020, $1,000
• Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre, Wild West Spectacular The Musical, $2,000
Sublette County
• Pinedale Fine Arts Council, 2020 Soundcheck Music Series, $3,000
Teton County
• Conservation Ink, Kemmerer-Diamondville Coal Oral History Project, $8,960
• The Jackson Hole Chorale, Electronic Keyboard, Expanding the Reach of the Jackson Hole Chorale Singers, $3,500
Washakie County
• Town of Ten Sleep, Nowoodstock Ten Sleep Music Festival, $5,200
• Washakie Museum, Indigenous People’s Day 2020, $6,000
For more information about the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund grant program, visit the website at wyoculturaltrust.com, or contact Program Coordinator Renée Bovée at 307-777-6312 or renee.bovee@wyo.gov.