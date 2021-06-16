CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board recently awarded $331,044 to 32 projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting, according to a news release from the organization.
Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, theatre programming, music competitions, public art, arts education, summer music festivals, diversity and access support, community history and museum exhibits. Below is a complete listing of awards by county.
Regionally, the following grants were approved:
- Laramie County - Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, Arts Education Program, $10,000; Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, A Time to Honor, $12,000; City of Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, Historic Airport Fountain Restoration, Phase II, $25,000; and Laramie County Community College Foundation, For Those Who Dare To Dream Sculpture, $32,000.
- Albany County - Laramie Main Street Alliance, Pop-Up Art Walk 2021, $3,000; Laramie Public Art Coalition, Micro Mural Project, $5,500; Relative Theatrics, “Riding Bicycles in the Rain” Production, $4,200; and Wyoming Singer-Songwriters, Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition, $10,000
