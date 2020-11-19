WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., applauded the announcement Wednesday that new MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters will be based at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne.
The Grey Wolf will replace the UH-1N Huey helicopter fleet. F.E. Warren will also receive $75 million in construction funding to support the upgrade.
“I am pleased to hear F.E. Warren will be one of the newest homes to the more modern MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopter,” Enzi said. “These helicopters are faster and more advanced aircraft, which will help ensure our Air Force can successfully carry out its missions and keep our country safe.”
“Our men and women in uniform deserve nothing but the very best," said Barrasso. "I’m pleased Wyoming’s F.E. Warren Air Force Base will receive the new MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters and new construction funding. This substantial investment and upgrade in technology will help protect our missile fields and strengthen America’s nuclear deterrent.”
“The MH-139 Grey Wolf will help ensure that the land-based leg of our nuclear triad continues to be ready, secure and safe. I am pleased that F.E. Warren is receiving this upgraded aircraft, which will further enable our men and women in uniform to perform the vital mission of continuing to protect our nation,” Cheney said.
The UH-1N Huey entered operational service in 1970 and provides aerial security coverage to intercontinental ballistic missile fields in Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota. Air Force officials said the new MH-139 Grey Wolf closes the capability gaps in the areas of speed, range, endurance, payload and survivability in support of the ICBM missions.