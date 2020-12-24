WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, and Representative Liz Cheney, all Wyoming Republicans, applauded the Department of the Interior’s decision to lower the royalty rate for soda ash from 6% to 2% for 10 years starting on Jan. 1.
“Soda ash may not be a household name, but it is Wyoming’s top export, and American producers have been struggling against unfair trade practices from other countries like China,” Enzi said. “This decision to reduce the royalty rate will allow this critical Wyoming industry to remain competitive.”
“Today’s long-awaited action will give Wyoming soda ash producers the certainty we need to stay competitive in the global market,” Barrasso said. “American soda ash supports thousands of jobs across the country in a variety of sectors, including mineral production, cleaning supplies, glass and manufacturing. For too long, American producers have had to battle unfair foreign trade practices of China and other countries. Lowering the royalty rate will level the playing field against China and preserve these high-paying jobs in Wyoming.”
“Wyoming is home to the largest deposit of trona in the world and the soda ash it creates is a critical component in products we use every day,” Cheney said. “This long-awaited royalty rate reduction will empower soda ash producers across our state to expand operations and create much-needed job opportunities and economic growth as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”