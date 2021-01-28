CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s three congressional delegates introduced legislation Thursday that would prohibit the president from imposing a moratorium on oil and gas leasing on federal lands without congressional approval.
The introduction of the bills came a day after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to pause new oil and gas leasing on federal lands. With this likely to have an outsized impact on Wyoming, the state’s federal delegates and other elected leaders quickly condemned the decision.
In the Senate, Wyoming’s newest delegate, Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis, introduced the Protecting our Wealth of Energy Resources, or POWER, Act of 2021, with two dozen other Republican senators backing the proposal. The proposal would restrict the president or any of his administration’s leading officials from suspending leasing activity without the approval of Congress.
"The Biden Ban would be nothing short of catastrophic for western states that are already reeling from the decline in energy usage brought on by the pandemic and continued volatility in energy markets,” Lummis said in a statement. "It’s a one-two punch that means disaster for energy jobs, families and communities. Through the POWER Act, Congress would reiterate that federal lands should serve not the whims of a radical progressive minority, but the needs of all Americans.”
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., who said Biden’s moratorium "robs people in Wyoming of their livelihoods," has also joined as a co-sponsor of the legislation.
"Senator Lummis and I are introducing the POWER Act to protect our way of life in the West,” Barrasso said in a statement. "Our legislation will keep energy workers in their jobs and stop the president from pursuing this divisive and disastrous policy.”
Wyoming’s other federal delegate, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., also introduced a pair of bills Thursday that would restrict any moratorium on federal oil, gas or coal leasing unless Congress passes a joint resolution of approval.
"The legislation I am introducing today would safeguard against these damaging orders, and prevent the job loss, higher energy costs and loss of revenue that promises to come with them,” Cheney said in a statement. "These bills will defend the interests of the people of Wyoming and our nation, and I will work with partners in Washington to push for their consideration.”
The bills quickly drew the support of Gov. Mark Gordon, who issued a statement Thursday backing the three delegates' efforts.
"The leasing moratorium announced by the Biden administration ... shows that traditional Wyoming energy industries are being targeted by climate-only activists,” Gordon said in a statement. "By sponsoring these bills, Cheney shows that Congress needs to participate in these brash, unilateral DC-based actions.”
Gordon described the potential financial losses from Biden’s moratorium as “catastrophic,” pointing to a Wyoming Energy Authority study that found the state could lose roughly $300 million in annual tax revenue from a long-term ban.
"For generations, the federal government has recognized that multiple use of those lands is essential to the economies and environment of states like Wyoming,” Gordon said in a statement. "Unfortunately, a sudden, widespread and devastating halt of federal leasing of fossil fuels and minerals makes that long-honored practice moot. Sweeping actions such as this also fail to recognize the outstanding conservation and multiple-use efforts that states like Wyoming have conducted through partnerships with industry, NGOs and private landowners.”
Gordon also reasoned that the proposals from Lummis, Barrasso and Cheney would “help avoid the overreach of one branch of government.”
"Since federal laws provide for the leasing of fossil fuels and minerals, it is appropriate that Congress would have to agree to such a departure from the intent of federal law,” Gordon continued. "It is disappointing that such a law is necessary, but it is.”
Cheney’s proposals were also cheered by leaders of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming and the Wyoming Mining Association.
“Wyomingites know that a government closest to the people leads to better results,” Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said in a statement. "Representative Cheney’s ‘Safeguarding Oil and Gas Leasing and Permitting Act’ will require any actions proposed by extremists within the Biden Administration to gut America’s multiple-use mandate be approved by Congress.
"The Petroleum Association of Wyoming applauds Congresswoman Cheney’s common-sense bill that will give voice to those elected offices with a constitutional responsibility to represent the people and lands affected by these misguided attempts to wreak havoc on economies across the West.”
However, with Democratic majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, the legislation from Wyoming’s delegates will likely face an uphill battle to gain any momentum toward full approval.