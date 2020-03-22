CHEYENNE – In light of increasing COVID-19 cases and public health measures, the Wyoming Democratic Party has adjusted its presidential caucus to mail-in voting only.
"Moving to an all mail-in balloting process provides folks with the opportunity to participate in the caucus and ensures that the WDP is doing our part in the fight against COVID-19," the party said in a statement over the weekend. "These are unusual circumstances, but thanks to a dedicated staff, volunteers and party leaders across the state, we've been able to continually evaluate the situation and adapt as necessary."
Voters who registered between March 11 and March 20 will automatically be sent a ballot in the mail, at the mailing address reflected on their voter registration. All voters must have been registered as Wyoming Democrats by March 20 to receive a ballot and participate in the caucus.
Two rounds of ballots were previously mailed; voters who previously received ballots but are unable to use or locate them can request a new ballot no later than March 31 via the form linked at www.wyodems.org/2020caucus.
Returned ballots must be received via mail by WDP no later than April 17.