CHEYENNE – The State Central Committee of the Wyoming Democratic Party elected its 2021-25 members of the party’s Executive Committee during a meeting Saturday.
They are as follows:
• Chair: Joe M. Barbuto of Sweetwater County (incumbent, 2017-present)
• Vice Chair: Erin O’Doherty of Albany County (incumbent, 2017-present)
• Secretary: Mandy Weaver of Washakie County (incumbent, 2019-present)
• Treasurer: Jackie Grimes of Albany County (first term)
“There’s a tremendous amount of work to be done, and I know that Wyoming Democrats have the passion, talent and dedication to get the job done,” Barbuto said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be a part of that work, and I’m grateful to the state central committee for once again placing their trust in me and my fellow executive officers to help lead the effort.”