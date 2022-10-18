Republican candidate Paul Vogelheim for the House District 23 seat held by incumbent Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson. He will face Democratic primary winner Liz Storer in the general election. Courtesy of Vote Vogelheim campaign website.
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Democratic Party has complained to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, alleging a campaign finance law violation by Vote Vogelheim. This candidate committee supports Republican Paul Vogelheim’s campaign in state House District 23.
The Teton County district has been represented in the Legislature since 2015 by Democrat Andy Schwartz, who announced in April he would not seek re-election.
The new complaint focuses on a $10,000 contribution made on July 19 to Vogelheim’s campaign by Barbara Carlsberg. Wyoming law limits such contributions to $1,500.
“These rules are in place for a reason,” WDP Chairman Joe M. Barbuto said in a written statement on Monday. “It’s important that they’re enforced and that candidates are held to a high level of compliance.”
In the filing, Barbuto said the contribution was included in the section of campaign finance reports reserved for donations from immediate family, who are exempt from some limits. Carlsberg allegedly does not meet the definition of immediate family, and, according to address records, does not live in the same residence as Vogelheim.
Carlsberg made two contributions worth $10,010 in June that were included in the immediate family and personal section of the report.
Vogelheim received a total of $39,563 in contributions between Jan. 1 and Aug. 16, according to his 2022 primary report. More than $14,000 came from individual contributions, $5,000 came from a Cowboy PAC in Arlington, Virginia, and $100 came from a PAC in Casper.
Maggie Hunt, chair of the Teton County Democrats, said that “we trust the newly appointed secretary of state will investigate this complaint without delay.”
Karl Allred is the interim secretary of state.
Vogelheim responded Tuesday via email to the complaint made by the Democratic Party. He said Carlsberg is his mother-in-law, and he recorded the donation as family in his August filing because he was not aware of any issues until the complaint was filed. His team reached out to the Secretary of State's Office as as soon as they were notified, and he said he returned her donation.
"The Democrats quote the Termination of Parental Rights law (Title 14, Article 3 of Wyoming Statutes)," he said. "It is particularly painful to read that statute, as it implies that since my wife died, Barbara is no longer my mother-in-law."
The Republican House District 23 candidate said his family's heartbreak and loss is not political fodder for anyone, and he asked people to respect how painful his wife's passing has been.
"I proudly call Barbara, Mom," he said. "We share our grief and love for my amazing wife, Rebecca Carlsberg Vogelheim – and Barbara and I have banded together to support Becky's girls. Families who have seen cancer take their daughters, wives or mothers ... they can understand."
He said many members of the community have reached out to him with support, compassion and love, which he thanks them for. He plans to move forward and "keep our heads high and work hard to win this election with honor."
Vogelheim faces Democrat Liz Storer in the general election on Nov. 8.
