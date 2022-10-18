Paul Vogelheim

Republican candidate Paul Vogelheim for the House District 23 seat held by incumbent Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson. He will face Democratic primary winner Liz Storer in the general election. Courtesy of Vote Vogelheim campaign website.

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Democratic Party has complained to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, alleging a campaign finance law violation by Vote Vogelheim. This candidate committee supports Republican Paul Vogelheim’s campaign in state House District 23.

The Teton County district has been represented in the Legislature since 2015 by Democrat Andy Schwartz, who announced in April he would not seek re-election.

