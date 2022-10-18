CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Democratic Party filed a complaint Monday with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office regarding a potential violation of campaign finance laws by Vote Vogelheim, the candidate committee supporting Republican Paul Vogelheim’s campaign in state House District 23.

The Teton County district has been represented in the Wyoming Legislature since 2015 by Democrat Andy Schwartz, who announced in April he would not seek re-election.

