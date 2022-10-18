Republican candidate Paul Vogelheim for the House District 23 seat held by incumbent Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson. He will face Democratic primary winner Liz Storer in the general election. Courtesy of Vote Vogelheim campaign website
Paul Vogelheim is seen in this official portrait from his campaign website, votevogelheim.com.
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Democratic Party filed a complaint Monday with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office regarding a potential violation of campaign finance laws by Vote Vogelheim, the candidate committee supporting Republican Paul Vogelheim’s campaign in state House District 23.
The Teton County district has been represented in the Wyoming Legislature since 2015 by Democrat Andy Schwartz, who announced in April he would not seek re-election.
The complaint focuses on a $10,000 contribution made to Vogelheim’s campaign by Barbara Carlsberg on July 19. Wyoming law limits contributions to $1,500 for any candidate for non-statewide political office, or a non-statewide political office’s candidate’s campaign committee.
“These rules are in place for a reason,” WDP Chairman Joe M. Barbuto said. “It’s important that they’re enforced and that candidates are held to a high level of compliance.”
Barbuto said in his complaint that the contribution was included in the section of campaign finance reports reserved for donations from immediate family members, which are exempt from the limits placed on most contributions. Carlsberg allegedly does not meet the definition of immediate family, and, according to address records, does not reside in the same residence as Vogelheim.
Carlsberg made two contributions worth $10,010 in June that were included in the immediate family and personal section of the report.
Vogelheim received a total of $39,563 in contributions between Jan. 1 and Aug. 16, according to his 2022 primary report. More than $14,000 came from individual contributions, $5,000 came from a Cowboy PAC in Arlington, Virginia, and $100 came from a Wyoming PAC in Casper.
The Wyoming Democratic Party seeks a remedy to this violation as soon as possible.
“The state of Wyoming’s campaign finance rules are clear, and ensure a level playing field,” said Maggie Hunt, chair of the Teton County Democrats. “We trust the newly appointed secretary of state will investigate this complaint without delay.”
Vogelheim was uncontested in the Republican primary, and will face Liz Storer in the general election for the House District 23 seat. Storer defeated Democratic primary contender Ryan Sedgeley, 168-53, on Aug. 16.
Neither Vogelheim nor the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office Election Division responded immediately for comment.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.