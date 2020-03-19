CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Democratic Party has added a vote-and-go location in Cheyenne for its drop-off voting March 28 and April 4 as part of the state’s Democratic presidential caucus.
Voters can drop off their ballots at IBEW Hall, 810 Fremont Ave., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, and Saturday, April 4, to comply with state health officials’ recommendations against large gatherings.
The scheduled in-person portion of the caucus event was canceled last week in a proactive measure to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Voters who received their ballots by mail are strongly encouraged to return them by mail in the prepaid envelopes. The deadline to postmark mail-in ballots is March 20.
“It is important to the Laramie County Democratic Party both that voters’ voices are heard and that we ensure the safety of our community,” county party Chairman Ben Rowland said in a statement. “These measures help us achieve both missions.”
In addition to the new mail-in ballots, the Laramie County Democratic Party believes the new vote-and-go location and measures will also empower voters and protect public health.