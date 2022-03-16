CHEYENNE – Democratic state legislators said they aligned with President Joe Biden’s vision to build a better America, and are seeing positive impacts in their communities.
Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, and Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, spoke at an event hosted by the White House on Wednesday, which reflected on the priorities of the administration and recent bills passed into law. Both said the state had been directly impacted by the American Rescue Plan Act and the bipartisan infrastructure law.
“We just finished our budget session, and so we spent a lot of time over the past month trying to explore what the future looks like for the state of Wyoming, and recognizing that Wyoming has been in an economic downturn for a number of years,” Rothfuss said. Even before COVID-19, "we were facing revenue shortfalls. And I can assure you that the funding from the American Rescue Plan could not have been more welcome as we were working through our budget challenges.” Wyoming's 2022 legislative session ended Friday night.
Rothfuss said they were able to bolster health care programs and mental health services, maintain kindergarten to 12th grade and higher education funding, as well as contemplate economic diversification. He noted that he was continually disappointed lawmakers did not take the opportunity to expand Medicaid, which was incentivized by American Rescue Plan dollars.
“We know that we still have a tremendous vulnerable population that does not have access to affordable health care,” he said. “And we hope to be able to bridge that gap and truly value what’s in the American Rescue Plan with regard to Medicaid funding.”
He was joined in recognizing the benefits of the federal pandemic response by Sherwood, who pointed to workforce development coming out of the session. She said the Legislature was able to leverage the funding to invest in apprenticeship, health care and early childhood care workforce programs.
In regards to aligning with the policies of the Biden administration, she wants to further invest in the local economy and business community. She is a grassroots economic developer, and made it a priority to find ways to support local businesses through community colleges, the University of Wyoming and the Small Business Development Center.
“That hub is reeling to support our entrepreneurs and our workforce to make sure that everyone has equal access to the resources they need to thrive, and that we’re not leaving anyone behind,” she said.
USDA Rural Department State Director of Wyoming Glenn Pauley attended the virtual event, as well. He shared a perspective on the importance of the infrastructure bill for residents.
“Investing in infrastructure is critical for the vitality of our rural communities,” he said. “Every day, Rural Development is tasked with assisting rural homeowners, communities and businesses with funding and resources to help communities thrive. These investments can be seen across the state of Wyoming.”
In the last year, community loans and funds were distributed to build a new child development center; fix outdated water and wastewater infrastructure; construct a rural health care clinic and install energy efficiency upgrades in renewable energy sources. These combined efforts of local government agencies and municipalities were only a few of successes Pauley said he witnessed.
Republican Wyoming lawmakers contacted for this story didn't respond by press time.