CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Tuesday it has selected a new prison division administrator, according to a news release from the department.
The appointment of Eddie Wilson is effective July 1, with a transition period of several months, according to WDOC Director Bob Lampert.
Wilson has most recently served as warden at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington since July 2016. Prior to that time, he was warden at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins from April 1, 2009, to July 2016. He joined the WDOC in November 2006 as associate warden for security at WSP, where he was subsequently selected for the deputy warden’s position in September 2007.
Prior to his arrival in Wyoming, Wilson served a distinguished 26-year career with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, beginning his corrections career 40 years ago as a correctional officer. Over the course of his career, Wilson has worked at all levels of correctional facilities from maximum to minimum custody and, in addition to his security background, led a number of program-oriented programs.
As administrator, Wilson’s responsibilities will include overseeing the wardens of Wyoming’s five prisons, the release said.
“Administrator Wilson’s strong blend of security and program experience will be an asset to the Prison Division,” Lampert said in the release. “I believe he’ll do well in his new role at the Department’s Central Office in Cheyenne.”