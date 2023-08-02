...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, North
Snowy Range Foothills and Snowy Range. In southeast Wyoming,
Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Laramie County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley,
South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving and training thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Wyoming Department of Corrections issues alert on scam involving inmates, offenders
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Corrections has been made aware of a potential telephonic scam related to its inmates, offenders, correctional facilities and other associated agencies.
The department is aware of at least three families of WDOC offenders who have been approached, according to a news release.
In essence, a caller is contacting known associates of incarcerated/supervised individuals and requests money for an early release program. This is not part of a legitimate WDOC program, and the department would never ask anyone for money.
The caller tends to relay information that seems legitimate, but it is not. "Please be cautious of calls of this nature and any disclosures you make," the department said in the release.
If you receive a call of this nature, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.
