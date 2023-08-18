CHEYENNE – With back-to-school season here, a new Wyoming Department of Health smartphone application offers families an easy way to check whether their children have all the vaccines they need. 

Available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, the WDH Docket application can be used to view and share vaccination records and to find out what vaccinations are due. 

