...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants,
including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory
health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health
impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should
avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY AND TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF
SOUTHEAST WYOMING...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST
WYOMING DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY IN THE
AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds of 10 to 20 mph sustained with gusts around
25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 14 percent during the afternoon.
* HAINES...5 to 6 or High Potential for Large Fire Growth.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Wyoming Department of Health offers free diabetes prevention program
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health is offering a no-cost, home-based virtual diabetes prevention program known as #PreventDiabetes to Wyoming residents at risk of the disease and its consequences.
“One in three American adults has prediabetes and, according to recent data, 35,000 people in Wyoming have been told they have prediabetes,” said Amber Nolte, Chronic Disease Prevention Program manager with the state Department of Health. “Our goal is to help ensure making healthy choices can be easy for Wyoming residents.”
Prediabetes means a person’s blood glucose (sugar) levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes.
“We know that prediabetes can lead to heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form of diabetes,” Nolte said. “Unfortunately, most people with prediabetes don’t realize it, so we want to help them learn if they are at risk and then give them the tools to do something about it.”
Diabetes is currently the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. Type 2 diabetes can lead to higher risk of serious health problems, including:
Heart attack
Stroke
Blindness
Kidney failure
Loss of toes, feet or legs
#PreventDiabetes is a year-long, home-based program that helps individuals lose weight and reduce their risk for type 2 diabetes with the support of educational video sessions, app-based coaching, progress tracking with a provided smart scale, cash incentives for weight loss, the support of a certified diabetes lifestyle coach and more.
Enrollment in the #PreventDiabetes program is free for any Wyoming resident over the age of 18 who is at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Risk factors include being 45 or older, family history of type 2 diabetes, history of gestational diabetes, being overweight or obese, having high blood pressure or having high cholesterol.
Nolte suggested people try a simple online screening test to learn about their personal diabetes risk offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov/prediabetes/risktest/index.html.
The Department of Health has contracted with incentaHEALTH, a Colorado-based digital health company, to offer the #PreventDiabetes program, which has been recognized by the CDC as an evidence-based lifestyle change program.