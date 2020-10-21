CHEYENNE – Fans of pari-mutuel wagering on horse races will have another option to make their bets in coming months, as Wyoming Downs prepares to open its third location in Cheyenne.
The new facility at 1345 Dell Range Blvd., previously home to Pier 1 Imports, will house 140 historic horse racing terminals upon approval from the Wyoming Gaming Commission, and 10 to 17 live simulcast races will be displayed each day.
At its Tuesday afternoon meeting, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners approved the expansion, and the estimated opening for the new location is between 60 and 90 days, pending a final approval from the Wyoming Gaming Commission.
County Attorney Mark Voss told the commissioners that in order for Wyoming Downs to conduct pari-mutuel betting and historic horse racing, “the (Gaming) Commission has to approve a permit for them, and as part of that process, in order to authorize the use at a specific location in the community, they also need to get the consent of the county commissioners as to those locations.”
Ultimately, the commissioners unanimously approved the operation, though Commissioner Brian Lovett was not in attendance at the meeting.
When it comes to opening a third location, Wyoming Downs Chief Operating Officer Rick Cook said they’ve been considering the possibility for a couple years now, specifically searching for a location on Dell Range.
“Cheyenne has long been our strongest market in Wyoming, and we felt there was room for additional sites,” Cook said, adding that he’s “thrilled” by the commissioners’ approval Tuesday.
A previous attempt to open a third location just west of Powderhouse Road at the former Jackson’s All American Sports Grill at 1121 Old Town Lane failed last year when City Council members failed to pass a request to rezone the building. Neighbors in the area had voiced their objection to the off-track betting facility at that location.
That location would have included a restaurant, bar and off-track betting facility. Cook said the Dell Range location will have a snack bar, which is different from what customers can find at the locations in the Cheyenne Plaza and the Outlaw Saloon.
One of the main draws will be pari-mutuel wagering, where people place cash bets on the outcome of an event – in this case, horse races – and the winners take the pot of cash. The practice was illegal in Wyoming for years until the Legislature passed a statute in 2013 changing the law and allowing off-track betting.
Since that time, Wyoming Downs has expanded to nine off-track wagering locations throughout the state, with a privately owned racetrack in Evanston, where they’re based. In Evanston, they have been approved for 14 days of live racing for 2021.
Part of the state statute requires 1% of the total amount wagered on historic race terminals to be funneled back into the city and county where the betting takes place. According to the Wyoming Gaming Commission’s 2019 report, Wyoming Downs paid the city of Cheyenne $402,684 and paid Laramie County $788,894 last year.
The new location is expected to bring an additional $300,000 annually to each municipality. The opening also is expected to bring 10 to 15 new jobs to Cheyenne.
Once they open their doors in coming months, Wyoming Downs officials expect to see approximately 150 customers a day, with the anticipated level of wagering sitting at $22,000 a day.
“This will be one of our largest sites in the state when we open it, and it will be a very nice building inside and out – very well lit, very safe, and, of course, it’s on Dell Range, which we feel is the heart of commerce in Cheyenne. So we’re excited about the whole thing,” Cook said.