...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If you are driving along I-80 and I-25 this
evening and overnight be sure to slow down and allow extra time
to reach your destination.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Wyoming Economic Summary Report released for first quarter of 2023
CHEYENNE – A new edition of the Wyoming Economic Summary Report is now available. This quarterly publication highlights the state's economic conditions.
The economic indicators discussed and graphically illustrated include: employment by industry, income, housing, taxable sales, tourism, agriculture and selected revenue. The current report highlights data for the first quarter of 2023 (1Q23).
On the whole, Wyoming recorded approximately 5,900, or 2.1%, more payroll jobs in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year. The mining industry (including oil and gas extraction), private education and health services, and leisure and hospitality services (mostly restaurant and lodging) led this growth with 800 jobs, respectively.
"As the pandemic mostly moved into the rear-view mirror, and energy businesses maintained their drilling activities, Wyoming’s economy continued to make progress in the first quarter of 2023, at a similar pace as in 2022," said Wenlin Liu, chief economist with Wyoming Division of Economic Analysis. Employment in the state's pivotal industry, mining, showed a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the state's total employment nearly bounced back.
Total taxable sales grew 9.6% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year. This strong performance was mostly attributed to continued expansions in retail sales and the robust rebound in mining.
Mineral severance taxes generated in the first quarter were significantly (33.1%) higher than a year ago, and the first quarter amount was also 22.7% higher than the previous quarter.
The U.S. housing market, particularly in home sales, entered a sharp slowdown last summer. Though decelerating, Wyoming's single-family home prices continue to trend upward (6.8%) in the first quarter compared to a year ago.