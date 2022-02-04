...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow possible.
Visibilities may be reduced to 1 mile at times in blowing and
drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Wyoming economy shows recovery in third quarter of 2021
CHEYENNE – After suffering large job losses in much of 2020, Wyoming’s economy returned to recovery mode in third quarter 2021, according to the Department of Workforce Services.
From third quarter 2020 to third quarter 2021, Wyoming added 8,967 jobs (3.4%), and total payroll rose by $312.4 million (9.8%). Despite the robust pace of job growth in third quarter 2021, the total number of jobs has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Total employment in third quarter 2021 was down approximately 12,700 jobs from third quarter 2019.
In third quarter of 2021, the largest job growth occurred in leisure & hospitality (4,632 jobs, or 12.9%) and professional and business services (1,544 jobs, or 8.3%). Smaller job gains were seen in local government (597 jobs, or 1.5%), retail trade (500 jobs, or 1.7%), manufacturing (469 jobs, or 5.0%) and construction (463 jobs, or 2.1%). Job losses occurred in federal government (-419 jobs, or -4.9%), state government (-204 jobs, or -1.6%), and health care and social assistance (-114 jobs, or -0.5%). Employment grew in 18 of Wyoming’s 23 counties.
Teton County added 2,996 jobs (14.4%) and its total payroll rose by $93.7 million (33.3%). Large job gains were seen in accommodation & food services; local government; arts, entertainment and recreation; professional & technical services; real estate & rental & leasing; administrative & waste services; and construction.
Laramie County gained 1,128 jobs (2.5%), and its total payroll increased by $63.6 million (11.2%). Construction added 446 jobs, and smaller job gains were seen in accommodation and food services; transportation and warehousing; administrative and waste services, and local government.