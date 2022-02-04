CHEYENNE – After suffering large job losses in much of 2020, Wyoming’s economy returned to recovery mode in third quarter 2021, according to the Department of Workforce Services.

From third quarter 2020 to third quarter 2021, Wyoming added 8,967 jobs (3.4%), and total payroll rose by $312.4 million (9.8%). Despite the robust pace of job growth in third quarter 2021, the total number of jobs has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Total employment in third quarter 2021 was down approximately 12,700 jobs from third quarter 2019.

In third quarter of 2021, the largest job growth occurred in leisure & hospitality (4,632 jobs, or 12.9%) and professional and business services (1,544 jobs, or 8.3%). Smaller job gains were seen in local government (597 jobs, or 1.5%), retail trade (500 jobs, or 1.7%), manufacturing (469 jobs, or 5.0%) and construction (463 jobs, or 2.1%). Job losses occurred in federal government (-419 jobs, or -4.9%), state government (-204 jobs, or -1.6%), and health care and social assistance (-114 jobs, or -0.5%). Employment grew in 18 of Wyoming’s 23 counties.

Teton County added 2,996 jobs (14.4%) and its total payroll rose by $93.7 million (33.3%). Large job gains were seen in accommodation & food services; local government; arts, entertainment and recreation; professional & technical services; real estate & rental & leasing; administrative & waste services; and construction.

Laramie County gained 1,128 jobs (2.5%), and its total payroll increased by $63.6 million (11.2%). Construction added 446 jobs, and smaller job gains were seen in accommodation and food services; transportation and warehousing; administrative and waste services, and local government.

