CHEYENNE – Kai Schon, an elections official in the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office, says he is not leaving right away.
In a previous LinkedIn post, he had suggested he was looking to leave the office. At least one other official had also exited in the wake of the primary election win by state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, who had voiced concern about election integrity. Before Gray likely takes over, Karl Allred is serving as interim secretary of state.
In a more recent post, Schon wrote to thank "everyone for your support and the numerous opportunities you've shared with me already. My plan is to stay onboard through the general election, and then I'll be more aggressive in my search. Please continue to keep me in mind as you become aware of other opportunities where I could make a difference."
Last Friday, Secretary of State's Office Election Division Director Schon noted he plans to "be out of the office by January 3rd, 2023 at the latest," in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Jan. 3 is when Gray is likely to take over.
"I plan on being in the SOS Office through the General Election and the State Canvassing Board Meeting," Schon wrote in his email. "How much time past the canvassing board meeting depends on the opportunities that present themselves."