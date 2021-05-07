CHEYENNE – According to the Department of Workforce Services, Wyoming’s economy continued to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the third quarter of 2020.
From third quarter 2019 to third quarter 2020 (July 1-Sept. 30), Wyoming lost 21,656 jobs (-7.6%) and total payroll fell by $281.3 million (-8.1%). The largest job losses occurred in leisure and hospitality (-6,107 jobs), mining (including oil & gas; -5,991 jobs), construction (-2,637 jobs), local government (including public schools & colleges; -1,728 jobs) and professional & business services (-1,366 jobs).
Employment fell in 22 of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Laramie County’s employment fell by 1,320 jobs (-2.8%), and its total payroll contracted by $3.1 million (-0.5%). Large job losses occurred in mining (including oil and gas), leisure and hospitality, information, other services, local government and manufacturing.
Preliminary data shows that from fourth quarter 2019 to fourth quarter 2020 (October-December), employment fell again, approximately 16,600 jobs (-6.0%) were lost and total payroll fell by $63.3 million (-1.7%).
Large job losses were seen in mining (including oil and gas; approximately 5,900 jobs); leisure and hospitality (approximately 3,300 jobs); construction (approximately 2,750 jobs); local government (including public schools and colleges; approximately 1,250 jobs); wholesale trade (approximately 1,000 jobs); professional and business services (approximately 600 jobs) and manufacturing (approximately 500 jobs). Employment in the retail trade sector rose by approximately 700 jobs.
County level employment and wages data for fourth quarter 2020 are scheduled to be released on Aug. 6.