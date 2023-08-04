CHEYENNE – The Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Thursday that from first quarter 2022 to first quarter 2023, total employment in the state rose by 6,337 jobs (2.4%), and total payroll increased by $386.8 million (10.7%).
Growth in jobs and payroll was broad-based, both geographically and across different industries. Total payroll grew in 21 of the state’s 23 counties, and employment grew in 19 counties.
Mining (including oil & gas) added the most jobs (1,259, or 8.0%) of any sector. However, substantial growth was seen in a long list of sectors, such as: professional and business services (846 jobs, or 4.3%); local government (including public schools, colleges and hospitals; 803 jobs, or 1.8%); leisure and hospitality (557 jobs, or 1.6%); construction (533 jobs, or 2.8%); manufacturing (516 jobs, or 5.3%); wholesale trade (350 jobs, or 4.7%); transportation and warehousing (310 jobs, or 3.2%); other services (309 jobs, or 4.6%); and health care and social assistance (291 jobs, or 1.1%). One of the few industries where employment fell was retail trade (-185 jobs, or -0.6%).
Employment in Laramie County rose by 554 jobs (1.2%), and its total payroll grew by $48.9 million (7.9%). Strong job growth occurred in mining (including oil and gas); professional and technical services; accommodation and food services; and manufacturing. Employment fell in retail trade and transportation and warehousing.
Employment and wages data for second quarter 2023 are scheduled to be published Nov. 3.
