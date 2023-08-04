CHEYENNE – The Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Thursday that from first quarter 2022 to first quarter 2023, total employment in the state rose by 6,337 jobs (2.4%), and total payroll increased by $386.8 million (10.7%).

Growth in jobs and payroll was broad-based, both geographically and across different industries. Total payroll grew in 21 of the state’s 23 counties, and employment grew in 19 counties.

