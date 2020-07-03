CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Energy Authority officially launched Wednesday, and the Board of Directors has announced the new organization’s inaugural executive director, Glen Murrell.
Murrell has more than two decades of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has previously worked for the University of Wyoming Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute, launching its reservoir data program and leading programs analyzing the CO2 EOR industry in the state. He more recently has served in a variety of project leadership roles aimed at advancing technologies in the oil and gas industry for GE and Baker Hughes.
The Wyoming Energy Authority was created by the Wyoming State Legislature by merging the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority and Wyoming Pipeline Authority.
“It’s great to see the Wyoming Energy Authority coming to fruition,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement. “This office will serve an important role in supporting our energy sector, and I look forward to working with Glen and his team on solutions to advance these industries and support our great state.”
“I am excited to bring Glen on board to launch this new organization which has such an important role in strengthening Wyoming’s energy sector,” Mark Stege, Wyoming Energy Authority Board chairman, said in a statement. “Glen has extensive experience leading teams and a deep knowledge of both the oil and gas industry and of carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies.”
“This is an exciting opportunity to come in and help launch a new organization,” Murrell said in a statement. “There is an array of different areas to tackle, and I’m looking forward to finding solutions to the challenges we are currently faced with while setting long-term goals for promoting Wyoming’s energy resources.”
Originally from New Zealand, Murrell graduated with his Bachelor of Science in earth science and his Master of Science in geology from the University of Waikato. He received his Doctorate in Geology from Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam. Glen has been working in the United States since 2007, and lives in Laramie with his wife and daughter.