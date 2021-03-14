CHEYENNE – People concerned about the coming energy transition and worried how Wyoming will handle it should touch base with the Wyoming Energy Forum, a group of state citizens dedicated to ensuring this transition is just and sustainable.
“The Wyoming Energy Forum is a place where the brightest minds can gather to exchange ideas and come up with the best long-term practices for using Wyoming’s natural resources and human capital,” WEF President Joe Quiroz said in a news release.
“Our goal is to put everything on the table,” Quiroz said. “We look for the choices that provide good stable jobs now, protect the landscapes that make our state the special place it is, and ensure that the next generation inherits a Wyoming that is still wild and working.”
State residents know the biggest economic issue confronting the state lies in the rapidly changing energy “architecture” in the U.S. and the world. The natural resources Wyoming has exported in the past – coal, oil and gas, and electricity generated using these commodities – are facing declining demand.
This rapid change puts tremendous pressure on our state: jobs in these sectors are disappearing and tax revenues declining for both the state and its communities. Meanwhile, we see an extraordinary increase in renewable energy project proposals that promise jobs but like all industrialization, pose big problems for wildlife and its habitat and the open landscape of the state.
The Wyoming Energy Forum uses a website to connect these ideas with people. It can be viewed and read at wyoenergyforum.org.
The good news is that this transition creates a tremendous opportunity. Wyoming is flush with carbon-free energy resources. If the state handles things properly, Wyoming can play a leading role in the move to carbon-free energy in the western states.
“But we have to do this right,” WEF Vice-President Kenneth Lay said. “We have to pick the carbon-free energy resources with the most potential for our economy and the least potential to damage those things we love about Wyoming, including its wildlife and its rich open country that supports the second largest driver of the state’s economy – tourism.”
For more information go online to wyoenergyforum.org, contact Joe Quiroz at 307-349-6052 or WEF307jq@gmail.com, or contact Dan Neal at 307-258-2783 or dnealWEF@gmail.com.