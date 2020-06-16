CHEYENNE – Wyoming Equality voiced its support of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that stated LGBTQ individuals are protected from employment discrimination.
"All Wyomingites have cause to celebrate today – the courts have affirmed that the rule of law applies to everyone equally," Executive Director Sara Burlingame said in a news release. "Last week the Wyoming Supreme Court affirmed that a transgender Wyomingite had the same right to access the courts as any other citizen. Today the Supreme Court of the United States acknowledged that LGBTQ Americans are legally protected from employment discrimination stating 'only the written word is the law, and all persons are entitled to this benefit.'"
As this victory is celebrated, Wyoming Equality recognizes it comes in the middle of a global pandemic and during a time when the country is grappling with systematic racism. The organization said today they cheer, but tomorrow they get back to work.