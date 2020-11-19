CHEYENNE – The meat supply chain, state agency coordination with county entities and pandemic responses by nonelected officials were among the many topics included in policies adopted at the 101st annual meeting of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, held Nov. 12-14 in Casper.
“County Farm Bureau members start the policy development process at the local level,” said Ken Hamilton, WyFB executive vice president. “The process continues through the district, state and national levels as members discuss a wide variety of policy issues that are of concern to the members and their families.”
Some of the issues members discussed include:
The need to address the disruption in the meat supply chain exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Price discovery within the meat supply chain, with members passing policy supporting legislation that would require packers to purchase a minimum percentage of their weekly cattle volume on the open or spot market through negotiated cash trade.
• The need for long-acting antibiotics to be made available.
• Legislation to address legal protections for chemical applicators concerning chemical drift liability.
• Coordination between federal agencies, county entities and county natural resource planners.
• Several policies were enacted addressing the concern about the actions of non-elected officials in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization. For more information, visit www.wyfb.org.