CHEYENNE – As the United States honors the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Wyoming will mark the 150th anniversary of the first woman to vote on Sept. 6.
On the morning of Sept. 6, 1870, in Laramie, Louisa Swain made history by becoming the first woman to cast an electoral ballot under laws giving women full civil and political equality with men.
To commemorate the milestone anniversary, Wyoming Office of Tourism has partnered with The Louisa Swain Foundation and the American Trucking Association for a virtual women’s suffrage road tour from Washington, D.C., to Laramie, starting Aug. 31.
“We will utilize the unique convergence of the anniversaries of Louisa’s historic vote and the ratification of the 19th Amendment to highlight the role women play in our society and to celebrate Wyoming’s ongoing legacy as the Equality State,” Brandon Kirkham, board chair for The Louisa Swain Foundation, said in a news release. “We are proud to have such a wonderful partnership with the Wyoming Office of Tourism and the American Trucking Association to bring this commemorative moment to a national scale.”
A trucking association semitractor-trailer – fully wrapped to honor Wyoming’s Louisa Swain – will make its way across the nation via Interstate 70, with a special stop at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne at 10 a.m. Sept. 4. Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon will welcome the semitrailer from the front steps of the Capitol and offer a few opening remarks before it makes its final stop in Laramie on Sept. 5.
Following the arrival of the semitractor-trailer in Laramie, a ceremony recognizing Louisa Swain’s historic vote will take place at the Wyoming Women’s History House at 1 p.m. Sept. 6.