EVANSVILLE – Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will be changing its name to Food Bank of Wyoming.
The organization will maintain its existing relationship with Food Bank of the Rockies while continuing to serve all of Wyoming.
“We believe that our new name – Food Bank of Wyoming – is a better reflection of our community-based organization,” said Tony Woodell, Food Bank of Wyoming’s director, in a news release.
Food Bank of Wyoming distributes more than 1 million pounds of nutritious food monthly across the state.
Woodell said the past 12 months have stretched the organization’s resources beyond anything ever imagined. One in six adults and one in four children are facing hunger, he noted; staff, volunteers and donors have stepped up to help address this growing food crisis from all four corners of the state.
Since March of 2020, Food Bank of Wyoming has distributed more than 13.7 million pounds of food for the first time in its history. This is enough food to help provide over 11.4 million meals. That is over a 29% increase in food distributed when compared to the same period in the previous year.