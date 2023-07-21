WHEATLAND – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met this week in Wheatland, and the seven-member board approved the annual Wyoming Game and Fish Department budget — a regular task at July meetings.
The standard operational budget, which supports the day-to-day work of the department, was approved at $99.2 million. Game and Fish doesn’t receive state general-fund dollars. The bulk of the budget comes from sportspeople.
The commission also approved $20.1 million for one-time projects that include funding the Jackson housing project and a portion of the state education and shooting complex project. In addition, the commission voted to approve the projects presented by the Animal Damage Management Board. The department allocates $200,000 annually toward predator control projects for wildlife protection.
In an effort to increase public access for sportspersons, the commission voted to approve the 10-year renewal of the Dave Johnston Power Plant Public Access Area in Converse County, a new public access area on the North Platte River near Glenrock, and a public access road and parking area on private land in Carbon County owned by Sims Land & Livestock Inc. near McFadden.
The commission also approved changes to a series of regulations after considering extensive public comment:
Chapter 22, watercraft regulation
Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chance
Chapter 46, fishing regulations
Chapter 47, gray wolf hunting seasons
The next commission meeting is Sept. 12-13 in Gillette.