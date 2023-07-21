WHEATLAND – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met this week in Wheatland, and the seven-member board approved the annual Wyoming Game and Fish Department budget — a regular task at July meetings.

The standard operational budget, which supports the day-to-day work of the department, was approved at $99.2 million. Game and Fish doesn’t receive state general-fund dollars. The bulk of the budget comes from sportspeople.

