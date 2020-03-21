CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission elected new officers during its teleconference meeting this week. The new commission president is Pete Dube from Buffalo, and the vice president is Pat Crank from Cheyenne.
“I am looking forward to this next year serving the public as president,” Dube said in a statement.
There was considerable discussion regarding the impacts of COVID-19 on Game and Fish operations during the meeting. The commission supported the department’s recommendation to cancel the Wyoming Outdoor Expo, originally scheduled for May 7-9, out of concern for public safety related to COVID-19. The next expo will be held in 2021.
Season setting meetings for 2020 have also been moved online, where the public can watch presentations and submit comments. The Lander Regional Office is closed until further notice, while all other Game and Fish offices and facilities remained open as of Friday.
The commission approved a preliminary budget that keeps ongoing spending relatively flat for the next fiscal year. Final approval of these budgets will take place at the July commission meeting.