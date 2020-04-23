CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission held its April meeting online from the agency’s headquarters office in Cheyenne to set hunting seasons and address other matters.
Finalized information for hunters will be available on the Game and Fish website beginning May 1.
The Commission discussed pressing impacts from COVID-19 on spring turkey and black bear hunting seasons, as well as the nearing antler collection opener May 1. Pending further directives from the governor on closures and gatherings following April 30, the Commission did not forward a recommendation to delay the statewide antler opening date at this time, citing current health orders.
“The commission decided with the governor’s order possibly expiring on April 30, it is premature to do anything with the horn hunting season at this time,” President Pete Dube said in a statement. “If something were to change, then we can come back and reevaluate our situation. We have pledged to try to make 2020 as normal a season as possible with all aspects of hunting, fishing and recreating, and this is part of our choice.”
The commission discussed a proposal to extend the turkey season in certain areas to offer flexibility to license holders. Any nonresident hunters or antler collectors are expected to follow state and local health orders valid during their visit.