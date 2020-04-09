CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is April 20-21, and will be held online. The public is invited to participate and provide input to the commission.
The commission meeting will be streamed through Zoom. Anyone who would like to attend the meeting must register online. Access information will be emailed to registrants.
The commission’s main agenda item is to approve the 2020 general hunting regulation and seasons. The commission will also hear presentations on the status of construction of the new Cody regional office, the Boulder rearing station project and water needs at the Dubois hatchery. Game and Fish will update the commission on mule deer and pronghorn research projects, as well how aerial imagery can help determine the status and distribution of cheatgrass. The full agenda, with all presentations, is available on the Game and Fish website.
The public will have a chance to comment on each specific agenda item and can speak to the Commission about any matter. In order to ensure that public participation is organized and directed at the right agenda item, please complete an Advanced Agenda Item Comment Form, which can be found on the commission webpage under 2020 Commission Meeting Notebooks. These forms should be sent to Sheridan Todd at sheridan.todd@wyo.gov by April 16.