CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants to make sure hunters have a carcass transport and disposal plan in place when heading out to pursue deer, elk or moose, according to a news release.
Transport and disposal regulations are in place to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) within Wyoming and to other states, and can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y2fydvuc.
Wyoming’s regulations require deer, elk and moose hunters transport only the following items within Wyoming:
- Deer, elk and moose can be transported to a camp, private residence for processing, a taxidermist, a processor or a CWD sample collection site in Wyoming provided the head and all portions of the spinal column remain at the site of kill or such parts are disposed in any approved landfill or approved incinerator in Wyoming. A listing of landfills that will accept waste from processed game animals and whole carcasses is available on the Game and Fish website, https://wgfd.wyo.gov/.
- Edible portions of meat with no portion of the spinal column or head attached
- Cleaned hide without the head attached
- Skull, skull plate or antlers that have been cleaned of all meat and brain tissue
- Teeth
- Finished taxidermy mounts