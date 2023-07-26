Hank Edwards

Hank Edwards 

CHEYENNE – Hank Edwards, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Health Laboratory supervisor, is retiring after 35 years of service to the state of Wyoming.

Edwards’ career is best known for his strong work ethic, communication skills and drive for excellence, a news release from the department said.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus