CHEYENNE – Hank Edwards, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Health Laboratory supervisor, is retiring after 35 years of service to the state of Wyoming.
Edwards’ career is best known for his strong work ethic, communication skills and drive for excellence, a news release from the department said.
Edwards began his career in the late 1980s at the University of Wyoming, where he earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees in molecular biology and pathobiology. During that time, he earned a position as a clinical pathology and parasitology technician with the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, and later worked his way up to the position of necropsy laboratory manager. In 1997, Edwards earned his present role as Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory supervisor and the distinction of being its only full-time employee.
Under Edwards’ supervision, the Wildlife Health Laboratory expanded its diagnostic scope and became the only National Animal Health Laboratory Network-certified laboratory run by a state wildlife management agency in the United States.
“I’ve been lucky throughout my career to work with a lot of really talented and bright people,” Edwards said in the release, “and we have been able to accomplish quite a bit in the world of wildlife disease over the years.”
Edwards’ last day with Game and Fish is Aug. 1. He intends to spend time in his wood shop and gardens when he is not in the mountains enjoying the outdoors.
