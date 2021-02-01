CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.24 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 5.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 26.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.89 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $2.59 per gallon, a difference of 70 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.42 per gallon today. The national average is up 17.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 5.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.