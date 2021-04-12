CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 7.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 86.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Wyoming was priced at $2.38 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon, a difference of $1.01 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.