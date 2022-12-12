Pumping gas

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 17.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 58 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 28.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus