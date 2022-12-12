...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 17.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 58 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 28.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.24 per gallon, while the highest was $4.28, a difference of $2.04 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 11 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.