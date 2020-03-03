CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 5.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.38 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 12.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 15.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.89 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.10. The cheapest price in the entire country stood at $1.69 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.89 per gallon, a difference of $3.20.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.41 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 4.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.