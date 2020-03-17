CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen nine cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.30 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 11.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand one cent per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.79 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.84 per gallon, a difference of $1.05. The cheapest price in the entire country Monday stood at $0.57 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $4.42.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.22 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 21.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 32.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.