CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.06 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 31.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 42.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.49 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.15 per gallon, a difference of $1.66.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.91 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 48 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 84.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.