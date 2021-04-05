CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen a penny per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.88 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 22.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 81.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Wyoming was priced at $2.41 per gallon as of Monday, while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon, a difference of 98 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon as of Monday. The national average is up 9.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 95.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.