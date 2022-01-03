...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph
over the Interstate 80 Summit and the northern Snowy Range
Foothills.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming from Elk Mountain to the Nebraska
border, Goshen County, and Platte County. This includes the
cities of Cheyenne, Wheatland, and Torrington.
* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible. In addition to
locally heavy snowfall, drifting snow, and low visibilities,
bitter cold temperatures and wind chill temperatures will also
be a concern. Mountain travel could be extremely difficult or
impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bitter cold wind chill temperatures of 20
to 30 below zero possible Wednesday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Southeast including portions of Interstate 80 and most
of Interstate 25.
* WHEN....Winds will increase early Tuesday morning and become
strong around sunrise Tuesday. Strong winds will continue
through early Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Wyoming gas prices drop more than 3 cents per gallon
CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 11.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.08 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.65 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.84, a difference of $1.19.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 9.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.