CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Gas prices in Wyoming are 11.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.08 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.65 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.84, a difference of $1.19.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 9.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.

