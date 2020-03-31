CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.16 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 26.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 28.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.59 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.79, a difference of $1.20.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.97 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 45.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 72.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.