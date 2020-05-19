CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.76 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 14.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 101.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.35 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.19, a difference of 84 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.86 Monday. The national average is up 7.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 99 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.