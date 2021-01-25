CHEYENNE - Wyoming gas prices have not changed during the past week, averaging $2.22 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.89 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.69 per gallon, a difference of 80 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.40 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 14.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 12.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.